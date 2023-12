Kazakh fencer wins bronze at Junior Fencing World Cup in Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fencer Sofiya Nikolaichuk won bronze at the FIE Junior Fencing World Cup in Kyiv, Ukraine, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the semifinal Nikolaichuk faced Russian Yana Bekmurzova and eventually lost to the later and earned bronze.

Bekmurzova went on to clinch gold in the final by defeating another Russian fencer Anastassiya Nazarova who settled for bronze.