Kazakh fencers claim gold at Asian Championships in Kuwait

Kazakhstan’s men’s fencing team claimed gold medal at the Asian Fencing Championships held in Kuwait from June 21 to 27, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

In the course of the tournament, Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, and Ruslan Kurbanov defeated teams of Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and Hong Kong.

In the final round, the Kazakh team won over Olympic champions from Japan (Kano Koki, Komata Akira, Minobe Kazuyasu, and Yamada Masaru).