TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:12, 27 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh fencers claim gold at Asian Championships in Kuwait

    Kazakh fencers claim gold at Asian Championships in Kuwait
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kazakhstan’s men’s fencing team claimed gold medal at the Asian Fencing Championships held in Kuwait from June 21 to 27, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee.

    In the course of the tournament, Elmir Alimzhanov, Vadim Sharlaimov, Yerlik Sertay, and Ruslan Kurbanov defeated teams of Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, and Hong Kong.

    In the final round, the Kazakh team won over Olympic champions from Japan (Kano Koki, Komata Akira, Minobe Kazuyasu, and Yamada Masaru).

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Fencing
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
