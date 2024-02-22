EN
    Kazakh fencers claim silver at FIE championships in Bahrain

    Fencing
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstani fencers captured two silver medals at the FIE Cadet Fencing Championship in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Amina Samatova, Arina Yakovleva, Kristina Krasikova and Polina Lesovskaya earned silver in the team event on the final day of the competition.

    Fencer Kirill Prokhodov also added silver to Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the event.

