EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh fencers to take part in FIE Fencing World Cup Buenos Aires 2023

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM –The capital of Argentina Buenos Aires will host the FIE Fencing World Cup 2023, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Five athletes are set to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.

    The Kazakh squad consists of Elmir Alimzhanov, Dmitriy Alexandrin, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov and Erlik Sertai.

    The FIE Fencing World Cup Buenos Aires 2023 will run from March 24 through 26.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!