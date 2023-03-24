Kazakh fencers to take part in FIE Fencing World Cup Buenos Aires 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM –The capital of Argentina Buenos Aires will host the FIE Fencing World Cup 2023, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Five athletes are set to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament.

The Kazakh squad consists of Elmir Alimzhanov, Dmitriy Alexandrin, Ruslan Kurbanov, Vadim Sharlaimov and Erlik Sertai.

The FIE Fencing World Cup Buenos Aires 2023 will run from March 24 through 26.