EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:05, 22 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh fencers win historical gold medals at 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup

    None
    Photo: facebook.com/qazaqsports
    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Kazakh epee fencers claimed historical gold medals at the 2023 Istanbul Men's Epee World Cup last weekend, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The event brought together about 350 athletes from 45 countries of the world.

    The Team Kazakhstan consisting of Ruslan Kurbanov, Elmira Alimzhanova, Vadim Sharlaimov and Yerlik Sertay defeated the Netherlands in finals with a score 34:20.

    Previously, the team of Kazakhstan won over Columbia (45:41), then Italy (45:31). In quarterfinals, the Kazakh fencers defeated Argentinian athletes (45:44), and in semifinals the team overwhelmed Spain (45:32).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!