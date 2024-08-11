EN
    14:06, 11 August 2024

    Kazakh field and track athlete completes her race for Olympic medal

    Zhanna Mamazhanova
    Photo credit: Vladislav Semyonov

    Kazakh field and track athlete Zhanna Mamazhanova finished 33rd at the Olympic Games Athletics Marathon clocking 02:30:51, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the line first to win the gold medal clocking 02:22:55 followed by Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa with 02:22:58 and Kenyan Hellen Obiri with 02:23:10.

    As reported earlier, 13 sets of medals are to be decided on the final day of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris on August 11.

    Medals are to be awarded in handball, basketball, volleyball, water polo, wrestling, modern pentathlon, wrestling, track cycling, and weightlifting.

