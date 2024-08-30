Kazakh field athlete makes Top 10 at World Athletics U20 Championships 2024

Kazakhstani Alina Chistaykova ranks among the Top 10 at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2024 held in Lima, Peru, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Alina represented Kazakhstan in the heptathlon. She scored 5,161 points to finish ninth.

Croatia's Jana Koščak won the competition with a total of 5,807 points followed by Lucia Acklin of Switzerland with 5,755 points.

Another Kazakhstani athlete Irina Konishcheva took 12th place.