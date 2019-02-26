Kazakh field athlete pockets silver in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second day of the International Indoor Athletic Match Meeting U-20 has kicked off in Minsk, Belarus. Kazakhstan for the first time ever is taking part in such events, Olympic.kz reports.

Danila Korr of Kazakhstan has won today the silver medal in the 60m hurdles. On February 25, he reached the final finishing second in qualifying.



It is noteworthy, 16 athletes represent Kazakhstan there.

The event brings together sportsmen from Belarus, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Lithuania, Israel, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Estonia, and France.



The match meeting is to come to an end today, February 26.