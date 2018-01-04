Kazakh fifth-grader wins mental arithmetic contest in Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Oryngul Arystan, a schoolgirl from Aktau city in Mangistau region, won the international mental arithmetic contest in Malaysia, Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

Over 3,000 schoolchildren from all over the world took part in the competitions. Oryngul Arystan turned out to be the winner as she did 200 sums within 8 minutes, i.e. 1 sum per 2.5 seconds - this is how fast the fifth-grader calculates. For now, she calculates two-digit numbers - the second level of mental arithmetic.

"I was sure I will take the first place. I had been training for 3 months. Of course, I was afraid but I pull myself together and coped with it," says Oryngul Arystan.



It was not the first win for Oryngul. Six months ago, she was the runner-up in the national contest.

In a year, the schoolgirl plans to improve her mental arithmetic level to be capable of mentally dividing and multiplying four-digit numbers and try her hand in international competitions again.