Kazakh fighter Ivan Dychko to have 1st US fight since 2019

Kazakhstan's super heavyweight boxer Ivan Dychko (13-0, 12 KOs) will return to the ring in the United States after a long break, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

According to BoxRec.com, the next fight of the undefeated Dychko will take place on August 21 in Plant City in Florida as part of another ProBox show. Ivan will clash with American Craig Lewis (15-7-1, 8 KOs). The eight-round fight is predicted.

The upcoming fight will be the first since June 2023 for Dychko, after the athlete knocked out local fighter Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (13-11-7 KOs) in Buenos Aires and won the WBA Fedecaribe heavyweight title. Dychko hasn't fought in the US since July 2019.

Ivan Dychko is a native of Rudny. He was born in August 11, 1990. As an amateur he won bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. At the 2012 Olympics, he beat German boxer Erik Pfeifer scoring 14–4 and Canadian boxer Simon Kean to win the bronze medal. He lost the semifinal to future world champion Anthony Joshua with a score of 13–11.

At the 2016 Olympics, Dychko vanquished Majidov in the first round, but would settle for a bronze once again after losing to Joe Joyce in the semifinals. His amateur record is 181–18.