ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh MMA fighter Beibit Nazarov (14-3) suffered defeat at the Titan FC 50 tournament in the U.S., Sportinform reports.

Our compatriot fought against the Brazilian Rafael Alves (17-9), and the latter applied a guillotine choke. As a result, Alves secured ahead-of-time win.

Beibit is the younger brother of Ardak Nazarov, a many-time world pankration champion.