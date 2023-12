AMMAN. KAZINFORM – 20 athletes of Kazakhstan participated in the 10th Asian Junior Taekwondo Championships hosted by Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

385 athletes of 28 countries competed in the tournament.

On Day 1, Kazakhstan’s Balnur Spabek (52 kg) and Nurisa Turarova (68 kg) won bronze medals each.