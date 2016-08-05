Kazakh fighters learn Olympic boxing draw

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Boxing seeds have been revealed for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

On August 6, Kazakhstani boxer Berik Abdrakhmanov will be the first among Kazakhstanifighters to step into the ring at the Rio Olympics to fight against Carlos Zenon Balderas from the U.S. in Men's Light (60 kg) bout.



On August 8, Birzhan Zhakypov of Kazakhstan will face off with the winner of Azerbaijani Rufat Huseynov vs. Namibian Mathias Tulyoongeleni Hamunyela Men's Light Fly (46-49kg) encounter.



The same day, Kazakh Zhanibek Alimkhanuly will take on British Antony Fowler in Men's Middle (75kg) weight category.



The Men's Heavyweight clash between Kazakhstani Vassiliy Levit and Fengkai Yu from China is scheduled on August 8 as well.



On August 11, Kazakh boxer Kairat Yeraliyev will vie against Azerbaijan Javid Chalabiyev in Men's Bantam (56kg).



Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan will face British Pat McCormack in Men's Light Welter (64kg) weight class the same day.



Captain of the Kazakh national boxing team Daniyar Yeleussinov will skip the first round thanks to high rankings in his weight class. His showdown with the winner of Men's Welter (69kg) preliminary round bout between British Josh Kelly and Egyptian Walid Mohamed Men's Welter (69kg) is to be held on August 11.



Silver medalist of the London Olympics Adilbek Niyazymbetov will also miss the preliminary round. He is set to clash with either Italian Valentino Manfredonia or Belarusian Mikhail Dauhaliavets in Men's Light Heavy (81kg) on August 11.



On August 13, Kazakh Flyweight Olzhas Sattibayev will fight against Jeyvier Jesus from Puerto Rico.



The same day Kazakhstani Super Heavyweight Ivan Dychko will kick off his Olympic campaign against either Azerbaijani Mahammadrasul Majidov of Mohammed Arjaoui from Morocco.



As for our female boxers, Dariga Shakimova was drawn against Canadian Ariane Fortin in Women's Middle (69-75kg) weight category. The fight is to be held on August 14.



Two days later Zhaina Shekerbekova will step into the ring with either French or Moroccan boxer in Women's Fly (48-51kg) fight.