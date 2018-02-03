Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten arrives in South Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sochi Olympics bronze medalist, Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten arrived in South Korea to participate in the 2018 PyongChang Olympic Games, according to the National Olympic Committee.

Denis secured a spot in this year's Olympics after he finished 16th at the World Championship in Helsinki in 2017.

As previously reported, in August 2017, on the eve of the ice show in Korea, the Kazakh athlete suffered an ankle injury but managed to recover for the Olympics.

According to SPORTINFORM, other members of Team Kazakhstan, including speed skaters and biathlonists are already in PyongChang and started training for the Games.

2018 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Korean city of Phenchang from February 9 to February 25. The Games will feature 102 events in 15 sports, making it the first Winter Olympics to surpass 100 medal events.