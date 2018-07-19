Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten dies at the age of 25

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Kazakhstani Olympic figure skating champion Denis Ten has died at the age of 25 in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.

A source at the Ministry of Healthcare has just confirmed the tragic news.



"Unfortunately, he is not with us anymore," spokesman of the ministry Yernar Akimkulov told Kazinform correspondent.



He added that the ministry will arrange a press briefing later.



Earlier it was reported that Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed by two unknown men at 3:00 p.m. in Almaty city.



The tragic accident happened at the intersection of Kurmangazy and Baiseitova streets. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh Denis lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life.



He remained in critical condition and was clinging to his life for almost three hours.



Minister of Internal Affairs Kalmukhanbet Kassymov and Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov vowed the knife attack on Denis Ten will be thoroughly investigated.



Kazinform International News Agency extends its condolences to Denis Ten's loved ones during this time.



