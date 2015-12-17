EN
    13:21, 17 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten shocked by fan&#39;s artwork (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten posted a fan's embroidered picture of the athlete on Instagram with the caption, "I'm shocked", on December 16.

    "Just returned to the hotel and received this splendid artwork... I'm shocked. Each time I come to Japan, so many talented fans surprise me with outrageous hand-made gifts: famous TED bears, paintings, dolls etc. but this is something I've never seen before. What an honor. Thank you," his Instagram post reads.

    Ten is currently in Japan as his is a part of mesmerizing Christmas on Ice show.

    You can find the video of his rehearsals for the ice show below.

    Kazakhstan Sport Figure skating
