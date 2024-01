ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten has been stabbed today in the Almaty downtown, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Denis Ten was rushed to the intensive care unit at 03:00 p.m., the Central City Clinical Hospital ER reps told.



Denis Ten, 25, is a Kazakhstani figure skating star, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games 2014 in Sochi.