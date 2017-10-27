Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten to hold master class in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani figure skater and 2014 Olympic champion Denis Ten will hold a master class for promising athletes in Almaty city.

The master class is scheduled to take place this Saturday (28th of October) at 12:00 p.m. at the Mega Center.



The event is organized by the Figure Skating Federation, Zhas Otan and the Almaty city administration.



It should be noted that this is not the first time Ten hosts a master class for future figure skating champions in his home city.