Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva 3d at tournament in Estonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva has gained the third place after a short program at the tournament in Estonia, Kazinform has learnt form allsportinfo.ru.

November 18 Tallinn (Estonia) held "Challenger" series tournament. Elizabet Tursynbayeva skated in a short program. Russia's Maria Sotskova took the lead with 64.82 points, ahead of an American Tyler Pierce - 2.25 and Elizabeth Tursynbayeva - to 7.34. Figure skating. "Tallinn Trophy." Tallinn (Estonia). Women. Short program. 1. Maria Sotskova (Russia) - 64.82 2. Tyler Pierce (USA) - 62.57 3. Elizabet Tursynbayeva (Kazakhstan) - 57.48.