Kazakh figure skater Tursynbaeva hauls bronze in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabet Tursynbaeva won bronze at the 2016 Autumn Classic International held in Montreal, Canada from September 28 through October 1.

American figure skater Mirai Nagasu took home gold.



Kazakhstani Tursynbaeva claimed bronze with the total score of 172.46 points after the short program and free skating.



Watch below Elizabet's short program and free skating at the tournament.