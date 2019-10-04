EN
    Kazakh figure skater Tursynbayeva wins ‘silver’ at Shanghai Trophy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Shanghai Trophy Figure Skating Tournament was held in China.

    Kazakhstani figure skater Elisabet Tursynbayeva has partaken in the event, Sports.kz reports.

    In the ladies singles figure skating at 2019 Shanghai Trophy Tursynbayeva scored 186.09 points and won the second place.

    Russian athlete Yevgenia Medvedeva has won the Shanghai Trophy with the total of 191.78 points. The top three was closed by a representative of South Korea Eunsoo Lim - 184.64 points.

