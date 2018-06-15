Kazakh film about war on terror to be screened in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani film about fight against extremism earned rave reviews in China, Kazinformreports.

Teketires (Standoff) made by Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation was highly praised at the international film festival in Qingdao, China.



On June 15 it was agreed that the film will be screened on CCTV6 channel, the largest TV channel in China.



The film centers on major Rakhmetov of the Kazakh National Security Committee who finds himself in the epicenter of the fight against the Khilafat movement. Large cities and Rakhmetov's family are in danger. The film is based on a true story.



