Kazakh film ‘Amre’ partaking in British and American festivals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - ‘Amre' (‘Paris Song') feature film participates in two festivals in May: the Washington Jewish Film Festival in the U.S. from 8th to 26th May and the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival from 27th to 30th May in the UK, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhfilm JSC.

The motion-picture was produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio named after Shaken Aimanov and DAR Play Company on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The film starring Sanjar Madi as famous Kazakh singer Amre Kashaubayev was directed by Jeff Vespa. The role of Mustafa Shokay was played by Yerkebulan Daiyrov. The film also starred Australian actress Abbie Cornish.

Last year, ‘Amre' won a number of prestigious awards at international film festivals, namely the Silver Screen Prize and the Global Grand Jury Prize at the Hollywood Film Festival in Los Angeles, as well as the Best Production Design award at the Manchester International Film Festival in the UK and the Platinum REMI Award at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival in the U.S. The film's most recent achievements include the Best Narrative Feature and Best Actor (Sanjar Madi) awards at the Richmond International Film & Music Festival.