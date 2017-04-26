Kazakh film industry to be presented in Cannes Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Pavilion of Kazakhstan will operate in the famework of the Cannes Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We started negotiations on opening Kazakh pavilion in the Cannes Festival in May 2015. I personally met with the Head of the festival cinema market and got to know the terms. In 2016 we did not manage to timely raise necessary funds and opened a bench only. And now we will be presented in the 70th Anniversary Cannes Festival. We did a lot of work with the festival organizers and Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport", President of National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science Rashid Nugmanov says.

It was the national academy that initiated pavilion opening.

"The only selection criterion is that a company should shoot just one film and exist for 3 years at least. The foremost in participation in pavilion operation is great opportunities for cooperation with the world. All big players of fill market come to the Cannes Festival. Providing with a platform we regulate the presentation time schedule and invite all guests, sales agent and producers to presentations. I.e. a Hollywood or European producer or director can invite a Kazakh cinematographic company for cooperation just after presentation", Director of Kazakh pavilion Anna Kachko explains.

28 companies have already applied to get into the pavilion catalog. These are large motion-picture studios such as Kazakhfilm, Kadam and Sataifilm presenting their last films. Eurasia International Film Festival and 15 stunt groups and graphics studios will also participate. Listing is still underway and will be finalized after April 30.

A platform is free for participants to present projects and services. However, the participants shall pay on their own for transport and extra operational expenses.

Every year 40 various countries exhibit their pavilions at the Cannes Festival. National Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science is the coordinating operator of Kazakh pavilion.

Kazakh pavilion will be located in the territory of Le Village International near the Palace of Festivals and Conferences. The formal party dedicated to the opening will be held in French National Center of Cinematography and the moving image on May 19.