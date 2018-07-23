Kazakh film The Road to Mother to be released in American theaters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World Wide Motion Pictures has acquired the rights for ‘The Road to Mother' film by Akan Satayev, the Kazakh filmmaker posted on Instagram, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I am so pleased @WWMPC has acquired the U.S. rights for The Road to Mother, set to be released in theaters later this Fall," he wrote.

The film shooting took place in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Belarus. It starred Altynai Nogerbek, Adil Akhmetov, Aruzhan Jazilbekova, and Yerkebulan Dayirov.

Earlier, the Kazakh film won the "Best Feature Film" award at the WeLink International Film Festival held for the second time in the United States with the support of the UN and the filmmakers of China.

It is to be recalled that ‘The Road to Mother' has already gained worldwide recognition. At film festivals in Spain, Russia, Croatia, the film won the highest awards.