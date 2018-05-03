Kazakh film to be screened at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Letter short-length film by Debut production association under the Shaken Aimanov KazakFilm Film Studio has been selected for the main program of the 64th edition of the Internationale Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen, scheduled to take place on May 3-8 in Germany.

The debut film, directed by Adil Mussatayev, reveals a story of a foster child living at the orphanage willing to write a letter to his mother. It is based on actual events, KazakhFilm press service said.



53 works from 33 countries of the world are to be featured in the main program of the festival. 5,902 applications from the US, China, Egypt, Argentine, Brazil, India, France, Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Finland, etc. were submitted at large.



The International Short Film Festival Oberhausen, founded in 1954, is one of the oldest short film festivals in the world. Held in Oberhausen, it is one of the major international platforms for short form. During the 60s Oberhausen showed the works of young filmmakers, including Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, etc.



