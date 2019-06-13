Kazakh film to vie for top honors at Shanghai Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Shyrakshy (The Guardian of the Light), directed by Kazakhstan's Yermek Turssunov, will take part in the main programme of the XXII Shanghai International Film Festival, set for June 15-24, KazakhFilm's press service reports.

For the first time ever Kazakhstani feature film will be screened at the main competition programme of the festival.



The film is about a soldier who returns from the war with an old film projector presented by an old German man. Till the end of his life he never parted with the projector.



The Shanghai International Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals of China.