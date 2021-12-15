Kazakh film Tomiris screened in Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – A special screening of the film Tomiris took place at the Royal Film Archive CINEMATEK on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan in Belgium, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, the event was held by the Kazakh diplomats with the support of the Association of Kazakh Film in France as part of the Kazakh film week in Belgium, Luxembourg and France.

Attending the event were the officials of the European Service of External Relations of the European Commission, NATO, diplomatic corps in Brussels, locals, reps of the Kazakh diaspora, and others.

As part of the event, a photo exhibition dedicated to the achievements of the country over the years of independence in the field of economic and cultural and humanitarian development was held.

During the event, Zhandos Bukhbantayev, acting charge d'affaires of Kazakhstan in Belgium, noted that over 30 years Kazakhstan has reached the significant results in economy, culture and foreign policy. The country also enjoys the trust-based and mutually beneficial relations with the EU and other European countries.

According to Zhandos, the screening of Tomiris was for a reason as the film shows the rich history of the ancient tribes in the Kazakh land as well as tells about importance of unity and patriotism in maintaining and strengthening Kazakh statehood.

CINEMATEK is the largest center for hosting film festivals in Brussels.

As part of the cinema week, on December 15, 2021, the film «The Horse Thieves: Roads Of Time» starring actress, Cannes Film Festival winner Samal Yesslyamova at the Kinopolis cinema in Luxembourg.