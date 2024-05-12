EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:38, 12 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Film Week marked in Türkiye

    Film Week
    Photo: Foreign Ministry

    Türkiye played host to the Week of Kazakh Film led by the Kazakh embassy in the county, general consulates in Istanbul and Antalya with the support of the Qazaqfilm JSC, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Film week
    Photo: Foreign Ministry

    During the event dedicated to the 800th anniversary of the Golden Horde and the 110th anniversary of eminent figure of Kazakh film industry Shaken Aimanov the historic film Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword was featured in Antalya, Alanya, Denizli, Mersin, Istanbul, Sakarya, Izmir, and Ankara.

    The film aroused great interest among the Turkish audience to the history of the Kazakh people and received a positive response.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Turkey Entertainment Türkiye
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!