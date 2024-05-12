Kazakh Film Week marked in Türkiye

Türkiye played host to the Week of Kazakh Film led by the Kazakh embassy in the county, general consulates in Istanbul and Antalya with the support of the Qazaqfilm JSC, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo: Foreign Ministry

During the event dedicated to the 800th anniversary of the Golden Horde and the 110th anniversary of eminent figure of Kazakh film industry Shaken Aimanov the historic film Kazakh Khanate: Diamond Sword was featured in Antalya, Alanya, Denizli, Mersin, Istanbul, Sakarya, Izmir, and Ankara.

The film aroused great interest among the Turkish audience to the history of the Kazakh people and received a positive response.