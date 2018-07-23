Kazakh filmmaker’s El Freeman nominated at Madrid International Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ‘El Freeman' feature film has garnered nominations at the Madrid International Film Festival underway from July 21 to 28, 2018, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhfilm Studio.

The motion picture is nominated in the Best Cinematography in a Feature Film and the Talented New Filmmaker. The film was created at the Kazakhfilm Studio at the request of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The debut film by director Yelzhas Rakhimbekov (under the nickname of Mikhar Sazhle) will tell the story of an immigrant hiding from the U.S. authorities in Los Angeles. The film was produced by Kazakhfilm JSC and Libertus Films

The annual Madrid International Film Festival gathers the most diverse representatives of the movie industry: new and professional directors, distributors, to name but a few. The festival is always open to all famous styles and forms. It gives special attention to the younger generation of filmmakers, contemporary developments, and cinematography trends.



