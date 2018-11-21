Kazakh filmmakers to partake in major film festival in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Most Credible Award 2018 international film festival, which was to take place in October, was renamed as the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 and will be held in Shanghai, actor Mukhammed-Rasul Kozdibay, General Director at KOZ Production, told a briefing in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shanghai will host the Silk Road Cohesion Awards 2018 international film festival on 15-16 December.

It is planned that 10 Kazakhstani films, as well as those of Russia, will be presented at the festival. KOZ Production will bring a total of 20 films. Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan showed interest in the event and may also participate in the festival.

"Kazakhstani films participating in the festival include 'The Road to Mother' by Akan Satayev, 'Elevator' by Nurtas Adambay, 'Registrator' ('Recorder') by Meyirkhan Sherniyazov, to name but a few," he said.

The festival will be attended by China's top movie stars such as Donnie Yen, Sammo Hung, and popular Chinese filmmaker Zhang Jizhong.

It should be mentioned that Dimash Qudaibergen will be one of the top guests of the event that will be aired in 124 countries. Other Kazakh celebrities will take part in it as well.

"KOZ Production is aimed at the development of Kazakhstan's culture in the furtherance of the Belt and Road Initiative. (...) On June 6, 2018, the company signed a contract with major companies of the People's Republic of China, the Shanghai Film Group, the Shanghai Saiwen Media Cultural Development Company. And, on August 27, 2018, it concluded a memorandum with the 7 Films and Television Culture Company that organizes the Most Credible Award festival," said Mukhammed-Rasul Kozdibay.

The total number of festival participants will be nearly 10,000 people.