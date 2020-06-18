Kazakh Finance Minister decides to self-isolate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Finance Minister Yerlan Zhamaubayev may self-isolate himself until next Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry's press service.

According to the press service, the finance minister has decided to self-isolate despite not testing positive for the coronavirus infection. Such a decision comes as the minister has had many meetings with those who tested positive for COVID-19. He is expected to be in self-isolation until Monday.

Vice Finance Minister Tatyana Savelyeva is to stand in for Zhamaubayev.

As Kazinform previously reported, on June 14 Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov confirmed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Others self-isolating include Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov as well as Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov and Ecology Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

Notably, today Nursultan Nazarbayev has tested positive for COVID-19, now he is in self-isolation.