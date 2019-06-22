Kazakh Finance Minister: Minsk impresses with its European splendor

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Over the past five years Minsk has changed to look more like a European city, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov told reporters on 21 June, BelTA has learned.

"I had previously been to Minsk some five years ago. When we arrived here yesterday, I was very pleasantly surprised: it has changed a lot to become more like a European city. Minsk is a very beautiful and clean city with very nice people," Alikhan Smailov said.



He also praised the hospitality of Belarusians. The National Library hosted a session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 21 June. "I really appreciate the warm welcome of our Belarusian partners who created very comfortable working conditions," he said.



Speaking about the 2nd European Games, Alikhan Smailov noted: "I believe that it is very important [to hold events like this], because sport, just like culture, brings our nations together." He congratulated Belarusians on the start of this important sports event. Alikhan Smailov will attend the opening ceremony together with high-ranking officials from other states, Kazinform refers to BelTA.