Kazakh First Deputy Defense Minister named

Sultan Kamaletdinov has been appointed as the First Deputy Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Kamaletdinov to the post relieving him of his previous duties.

Marat Khussainov was relieved of the post of the First Deputy Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with another decree inked by the President.