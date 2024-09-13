Kazakh First Deputy FM Rakhmetullin meets ougoing UN Resident Coordinator Michaela Friberg-Story

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received United Nations Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Story on the occasion of the completion of her mission, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Summing up the results of Friberg-Story’s activities as the UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, First Deputy Minister Rakhmetullin noted the successful and active work of the UN country team. He stressed that thanks to the joint efforts of the Office of the Resident Coordinator and the UN country team, a number of projects and programs of country and regional scale were successfully implemented in Kazakhstan, that aimed at further enhancing of socio-economic development of the country and achieving the Sustainable Development Agenda by 2030. The parties also discussed the priorities of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and the universal organization.

Friberg-Story, expressing gratitude to the Government of Kazakhstan for the comprehensive support of the activities of her office and the UN country team in Kazakhstan, assured that the UN country team will continue to actively work on the implementation of programs, projects and commitments in accordance with the priorities of Kazakhstan and the UN.

At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin, thanking the UN representative for productive interaction and an important contribution to strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and the UN, wished her success in further endeavors in the system of the global organization.