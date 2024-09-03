Kazakh First Deputy FM Rakhmetullin meets with outgoing Brazilian ambassador Rubem Correa Barbosa

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received ambassador of Brazil Rubem Correa Barbosa on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Just before the meeting, the diplomats watched President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address online at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, discussing its key provisions aimed at addressing the strategic objectives of socio-economic development of the country.

During the meeting, the Brazilian diplomat was handed over a certificate of appreciation by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu for his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Both parties noted that today Kazakhstan and Brazil are actively working on further expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda.

Special attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian ties. The Kazakh diplomat wished the Brazilian athletes every success at the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games that will take place in Astana from 8 to 13 September 2024.

In conclusion, outgoing ambassador Correa thanked for the warm welcome he received during his years in the country.