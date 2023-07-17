Kazakh First Deputy PM Sklyar meets with Bavarian delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prospects of cooperation were discussed between Kazakhstan and Bavaria, Germany, during a meeting between First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and State Secretary of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy Roland Weigert, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The meeting focused on the issues of deepening of Kazakh-German trade and economic, investment cooperation, development of green economy, as well as realization of joint projects. Welcoming the Bavarian delegation, Sklyar noted that Germany is an important partner of Kazakhstan in European Union.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan expressed interest in further strengthening of partnership in priority areas such as energy, industry, transport and logistics, and so on.

Roland Weigert commended the level of interaction between the government and business bodies of the two countries.

He pointed to the efficiency of the Special working group on work with German companies. The delegation’s members also expressed interest in the involvement of German business in development of deposits, cooperation in energy and transport sectors of the economy.

Following the meeting, a discussion in the format of question-answer focusing on the practical issues’ implementation.