Kazakh First Vice PM to visit Baikonur cosmodrome facilities

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin is expected to visit Baikonur cosmodrome today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from a source at the spaceport.

"Mamin is set to arrive in Baikonur on early Wednesday morning," the source revealed.



During the visit, the First Vice Prime Minister will visit the cosmodrome facilities, the Proton launching site and assembly and testing facility of the Zenit carrier rocket.



Askar Mamin will also familiarize with the day-to-day operation of Kazakhstani enterprises in Baikonur. Heads of JSC "JV "Baiterek" and Republican State Enterprise "Infrakos" will report to the First Vice Prime Minister on the progress in implementation of the Baiterek project and the work done to utilize the Baikonur complex facilities.



"Askar Mamin will pay the snap visit as part of his working trip to Kyzylorda region," the source added.