    13:18, 20 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Firuza Sharipova, opponent hold official weign-in ahead of fight

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Firuza Sharipova and Russian Anastasia Trisheva have weighed in before their upcoming fight in Russia, Kazinform reports.

    Sharipova weighed 63.5kg, while her opponent got 63.4 kg on the scale.

    It should by mentioned that Sharipova will fight in the new weight category, but she's confident in her success. She came to the weigh-in ceremony in a T-shirt with the portrait of the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and said she would dedicated the fight to him.

