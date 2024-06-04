Kazakh flag is regarded worldwide as a symbol of unity and solidarity, President

The Head of State attended the solemn flag-raising ceremony at the Atameken ethno-memorial complex in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated those present on the Day of State Symbols of Kazakhstan highlighting that this holiday symbolizes the strengthening of the country’s statehood.

“Let our sky-blue banner fly proudly! Honoring the flag is the sacred duty of every citizen. Our flag, soaring in the blue sky, fills each of us with a sense of respect for our Motherland. Thanks to the victories of the country’s sportsmen, the Kazakh flag has risen high at many international tournaments. Recently, the first Kazakh climber again raised our banner over the highest point in the world - Mount Everest. The Summer Olympic Games are approaching. I am sure that in honor of the victories of our athletes, the sky-blue banner of Kazakhstan will fly high over the arenas of Paris more than once,” the President said.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan is a peaceful country with unity and accord as the highest values. Kazakhstan established friendly relations with all countries of the world.

He said thanks to the country’s achievements the blue-sky flag of Kazakhstan is regarded as a symbol of unity and solidarity worldwide. Kazakhstan adheres to the principles of friendship and mutual respect.

The Head of State said the state symbols of Kazakhstan embody the fundamental values and ideals and evoke a real sense of pride in the country. The symbols unite all people during hardships and triumphing victories.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said awarding military ranks on the Day of State Symbols became a good tradition. The President of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan awarded 12 best graduates of the higher military educational establishments the officer’s shoulder boards.