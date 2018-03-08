Kazakh flag raised in PyeongChang Paralympic village

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A solemn flag raising ceremony was held in the Paralympic Village in PyeongChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ceremony was attended by President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Kairat Boranbayev, the representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Paralympians, coaches, and journalists.

The raising of the national flag symbolizes Kazakhs delegation's official arrival at the 12th Winter Paralympic Games.

The official opening of the 2018 Paralympic Games will be held tomorrow at the Olympic Stadium of PyeongChang. This year Team Kazakhstan is represented by a record number of athletes, 6 Kazakhstani Paralympians will take part in competitions in two sports.

The Winter Paralympic Games is an international multi-sport event where athletes with physical disabilities compete in snow and ice sports. They are held every four years after the Winter Olympic Games in the same cities and at the same sports facilities.