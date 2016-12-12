Kazakh flour to be exported to UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mill complex of Kaztorgstrans LLP based in Kostanay region is planning to export the trial batch of its flour to the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

During his visit to the enterprise on Monday, governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov was told that the first batch of flour will be delivered to UAE consumers in the nearest future.



Governor Mukhambetov came to Kaztorgtrans LLP to survey results of its recent modernization.



According to the director of the enterprise, the mill has ambitious plans to export its flour to the UAE. At least 50,000 tons of flour was already exported to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.



Additionally, the same day the governor of Kostanay region participated in the opening ceremony of a new outpatient clinic in Kostanay city.