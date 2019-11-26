Kazakh FM advises tourists to refrain from traveling to Hong Kong

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Foreign Minister has advised Kazakhstani tourists to refrain from traveling to Hong Kong, Kazinfrom reports.

On the sidelines of the Government session on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi insisted that Kazakhstani tourists should refrain from traveling to Hong Kong due to ongoing unrest.

According to Minister Tleuberdi, although the situation is quite stable in the neighborhood of the Kazakh Consulate General, the protests are ongoing in the center of Hong Kong.

Earlier the Consulate General together with the Association of Kazakhstani students in Hong Kong advised Kazakhstani student to leave the city. According to the latest reports, 209 students have already returned to Kazakhstan. 32 are still in Hong Kong.