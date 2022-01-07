EN
    11:17, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh FM and the U.S. State Secretary discuss cooperation issues

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Upon an initiative of the U.S., Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

    The Minister informed Blinken in detail about the situation in the country, as well as about the counter-terrorism operation conducted with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and topical issues of global and regional security.


    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and USA 2022 state of emergency Diplomacy
