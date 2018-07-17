Kazakh FM announces date of Caspian Heads of State Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States will be held on August 12 in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent cites Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

"The foreign ministries of all five Caspian littoral states, namely Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran, the Russian Federation, and Turkmenistan, are now actively involved in preparations for the Fifth Caspian Summit scheduled to be held on August 12 in Aktau," the minister said on the sidelines of today's session of the Kazakh Government.

According to him, all the states confirmed participation through diplomatic channels.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the parties will debate the Caspian countries cooperation. Besides, the draft Caspian Sea legal status convention will be submitted for the Presidents' consideration.