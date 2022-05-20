Kazakh FM arrives in Washington D.C. for two-day visit

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - At the invitation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi has started his two-day visit to the U.S. capital. On day one, the meetings were held at the White House, the US Congress, the Department of Commerce, as well as with representatives of the business community, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

During the talks with U.S. Homeland Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Rendall and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, the parties reaffirmed the strategic partnership between two countries, and also compared notes on current global issues.

Strengthening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation was the main focus of the meetings with US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member James Risch and members of the US House of Representatives.

During the conversations, Minister Tileuberdi paid a special attention to the upcoming national referendum on the constitutional reform of Kazakhstan, which will become the political basis for building the «New Kazakhstan». The American partners voiced strong support for the reforms of the Head of State, noting that their implementation will further contribute to the political modernization of Kazakhstan.

It is well- known that trade and investment cooperation is a vital part of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States. In this regard, negotiations with Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago were held. A particular emphasis was put on expanding trade relations and the exchange of trade missions. The parties agreed to enhance cooperation in finance, agriculture, diversification of transportation routes in light of sanctions.

Later that day, a meeting with the President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, Rabbi Mark Schneier took place, who highly praised the efforts of Kazakhstan in strengthening interfaith and interethnic harmony, which is one of the most important factors in the stability of civil society. Rabbi M. Schneier also confirmed his participation in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for this September.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held meetings with the top managers of companies, including Boeing, Valmont Industries, Honeywell, Pfizer and Champion Foods. They discussed prospects for implementing investment projects in Kazakhstan. The United States is one of the largest foreign investors in the Kazakh economy with a total investment of more than $55 billion.