Kazakh FM attended meeting of Central Asian countries’ foreign ministers

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi took part in an informal meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting was held as part of the International Conference «Central and South Asia: Regional interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities» scheduled for July 15-16 in Tashkent.

The event discussed the issues relating to the preparation for the next consultative meeting of the Heads of State of the Central Asian countries in Turkmenistan as well as the joint document drafts set to be proposed to the Heads of State for consideration.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Maredov, Head of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov, and First Deputy of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry Nuran Niyazaliyev attended the meeting.



