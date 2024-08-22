Kazakh FM calls on Belarus to unbiasedly assess Kazakhstan's position on key international issues

On August 21, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Ambassador of Belarus Pavel Utyupin to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in multilateral organizations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Murat Nurtleu said that Kazakhstan adheres to a balanced and peaceful foreign policy according to the UN Charter and international law.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“Our country is firmly convinced that all disagreements between the states should be resolved through political and diplomatic means. Amid the current geopolitical conditions, the country's foreign policy course set by the Head of State has proven its effectiveness, "he said.

Murat Nurtleu called on the Belarusian side to assess Kazakhstan's stance on key international issues in an unbiased manner.

Earlier, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko reproached the CIS states for unfair attitude to Russia.