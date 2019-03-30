Kazakh FM, Chinese Vice President meet in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM In the course of the official visit to China, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov had a meeting with Vice President of the PRC Wang Qishan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh Minister informed the Chinese side of the main political changes taking place in Kazakhstan, in particular, on resignation of the First President of the country - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and transfer of authorities to Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as per the Constitution. He emphasized that Kazakhstan would preserve its foreign political course towards the development of relations with China.



Wang Qishan noted that he paid close attention to the internal political events in Kazakhstan. "In Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision we see his high responsibility and a deep love of his country, which proves his far-sightedness as a world-level politician," said the Chinese Vice President.



The Chinese side highly praised the historical role of Nursultan Nazarbayev in Kazakh state building as well as his great contribution to the development of the Kazakh-Chinese ties and served as an example of good-neighbor relations between the two countries. All of these became possible thanks to the personal relations between Kazakh and Chinese leaders.



Special attention was given to the mutually beneficial cooperation under the One Belt, One Road project. It was highlighted that Kazakhstan was the first country to back this initiative. Nowadays Kazakhstan and China conduct and active work on adjustment of One Belt, One Road initiative with Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol new economic policy ‘which is expected to serve for the two countries' benefit.'



