Kazakh FM comes up with proposals on how to improve work with investors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Erlan Idrissov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, came up with a number of proposals to improve work with foreign investors.

At the session of the Government on Wednesday, Minister Idrissov said that the №1 goal is to create a pool of investment projects.



"There is a host of projects," Idrissov said while addressing the session, "that is why our work with investors sometimes lacks specifics. We need to create a unified pool of large investment projects that will be approved by the investment office under your supervision [Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov]."



Secondly, Minister Idrissov suggested using case-specific approach when choosing foreign investors. In his words, if Kazakhstan needs most advanced products, it should pick investors from the countries that specialized in those products and exclude those countries that have nothing to do with them.



The Foreign Affairs Minister also believes that it is crucial to map out the unified export and import policy of Kazakhstan because the sales and distribution issue is of paramount importance for investors.



Prime Minister Karim Massimov, in turn, instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Investment and Development to organize the session of the investment office to make coordinated decision regarding the proposals put forward by Minister Idrissov.